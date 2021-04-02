Miley Cyrus has always made sure to grab all the eyeballs with her dating life. But now it is her sister who is breaking the internet with her affair rumours. Noah Cyrus might be dating Demi Lovato, and we are sure that this has definitely got you shocked.

Demi opened up about her struggles with addiction, mental health, and her 2018 overdose in her recently released docu-series, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil on YouTube. After this, Lovato also dropped her new album, which went a step further from her docuseries and is called Dancing With the Devil.. The Art of Starting Over. As Lovato bounces back with the new album, she has also made some new collaborations, including Miley Cyrus’ sister Noah. But what has sparked their affair rumours? Keep scrolling further to know more.

As per reports in PageSix, Demi Lovato has not only collaborated with Noah Cyrus but has also been spending ample quality time with her. This has sparked some serious dating rumours. As per the portal, Demi and Noah have gotten quite close since they recorded a song together and might have begun a “fling.”

Although a source close to Demi Lovato told Pagesix that the duo is not romantically linked. It appears that Lovato and Noah Cyrus are merely “hanging out”, but they are not dating.

It was only recently that Lovato came out as pansexual. She has recorded the song Easy with Cyrus for her new album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over. The song is receiving a lot of love from fans who have been incredibly thrilled about their collab.

Previously, Demi Lovato was in a relationship with Max Ehrich and was even engaged to him. In her recently released docu-series, Lovato also touched upon her relationship with Max and said, “I did what everyone else did. I went into lockdown mode and got engaged.” The singer also stated that she felt it gave her a “false sense of security.”

