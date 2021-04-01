Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is a lightning rod for criticism. He is also one of the most successful in the industry in recent times. With such mega fame, comes megabucks. The 26-years-old star, like many other celebrities, has some extremely lusty-worthy cars.

So let’s take a look at some of Yummy singer’s impressive collection of cars.

Lamborghini Aventador

Justin Bieber purchased the Lamborghini Aventador when he was just 18. The luxury sports car is equipped with a 6.5-litre V12 engine, which lets the Aventador dash to 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds. Lamborghini Aventador comes with a price tag of Rs. 6.25 Cr.

Audi R8

Audi is one of the favourite German cars among many celebrities and Justin is one of them. While we love how the original R8 looked, JB obviously had other plans. The popstar had West Coast Customs do a wrap on the R8 where he picked out a prominent leopard print.

Mercedes-AMG SLS

Justin Bieber’s Mercedes-Benz AMG SLS variant comes with an engine putting out 563 bhp @ 6800 rpm and 650 Nm @ 4750 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. The luxury coupe is the top model in the SLS AMG lineup and is priced at Rs2 2.54 crore.

Cadillac CTS V Batmobile

The batmobile is every guy’s dream and Justin already has it. The pop star’s CTS V coupe is a stunning car that even Bruce Wayne would want one. The amazing car comes with black body kits, black window tints, and matching rims, that sure to make Batman jealous.

Custom H2 Hummer

Justin Bieber is one of the few celebrities who own Custom H2 Hummer, which is a dream luxury vehicle for many. The five-door H2 Hummer is powered by a massive 6162cc which gives out a maximum power of 393 bhp @ 5700 rpm and a maximum torque of 393 bhp @ 5700 rpm. The luxury SUV comes with a starting price of Rs 75.00 Lakh.

