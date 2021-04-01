The fate of the Harry Potter universe completely lies with Warner Bros, who reportedly are planning to reboot the franchise. To clearly, at the very beginning, out of the multiple reboot plans none have been confirmed by the studio. While there have been multiple speculations around the reboot structure and number of projects, there is one more and it says that our wizarding universe might limit itself to ‘adults only’ this time around.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the centre of it all, the Harry Potter universe has managed to create a massive fanbase. The last time we saw the three enthral us with their trick was a decade ago. Yes, we just made you realise how long it has been. No worries, we smell plans of reboot and seems like Emma Watson is also reprising Hermione. Oops! Did we spill some extra tea? Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

Yes, you guessed that right. If the grapevine is to be believed, the makers are planning a Harry Potter reboot and one that isn’t expected by anyone. As per We Got This Covered, it is being said that it might be rated R. The film this time around will hit the big screen with an R rating and will only be available for adult viewers. There is no confirmation on this but it will be exciting to see how fans react to this update.

Not just that, there has been constant speculation that Hermione Granger is touted to get her standalone Harry Potter spin-off. For the same, the makers were behind Emma Watson to reprise it but the actor was reportedly not ready initially. If the same portal is now to be believed, the actor seems to have agreed and may sign the dotted line soon. There is no confirmation of this either. There is also a possibility that this project might get an R rating.

Everything is dicey, but one’s things seem sure that the Harry Potter reboot is kind of happening. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

