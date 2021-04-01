It was 2019 when Daniel Craig was not in the news for his James Bond connections, but a film popped out of nowhere and hit the right spot. Knives Out, starring an ensemble with Craig as the detective, hit shore two years ago and took the audience by storm. While the fanbase keeps increasing with each viewer the latest update of the franchise is super exciting and it is getting not just one but two sequels.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that just right. 2019 hit whodunit Knives Out, which Rian Johnson directed and wrote, is all set to get multiple sequels in the same franchise. The streaming giant to crack the deal is none other than Netflix. The amount that the deal is being touted to be at is magnum and unimaginable. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

Advertisement

As per Deadline, Netflix has won the bid to home Knives Out’s 2sequels that are underway and has paid a massive price for the same. If the report is to be believed, the race to get the right for Knives Out was between Apple TV, Netflix and Amazon. Netflix turned out to be the highest bidder and took the franchise home.

Knives Out, original was acquired by MRC, which distributed the film through Lionsgate. The first film cost $40 million and turned in a global gross north of $311 million. It is owned licensed by Johnson and Bergman on a picture by picture basis. The two had the privilege to make the richest sequel to the film.

If the numbers in the report are anything to go by, the deal has cost Netflix around $450 Million. Knives Out is been touted to have not just one but three additions in the coming years. The studio has already decided to go on floors soon and begin shooting in Greece. The casting is fast underway. Rian Johnson will direct with Daniel Craig reprising his role as super sleuth Benoit Blanc.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Lady Gaga Car Collection: From Ford Bronco To Lamborghini Huracan, Are You Ready To Go Gaga?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube