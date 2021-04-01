We all know Hailey Bieber, the wife of pop sensation Justin Bieber. The supermodel keeps her fans up to date with everything happening in her life by sharing details on Instagram. But did you know she was once upon a time on Twitter too? Well, it’s true, and she quit the microblogging site for good last summer.

She recently opened up social media, her decision to quit Twitter for good, the effect it had on her, especially after her marriage to singer sensation Justin Bieber and more. Read it all below.

Hailey Bieber recently appeared for a virtual interview with psychologist Dr Jessica Clemons. Post her and Justin Bieber’s marriage, Hailey was trolled and compared a lot to the singer’s ex-girlfriends Selena Gomez. Talking about her struggles and the comparisons, the supermodel told the host, “I think over the last 2 and half years for myself it – after getting married especially – it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention. I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behaviour comparison.”

The supermodel continued, “I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see?’”

Hailey Bieber went on to reveal that going on social media apps makes her anxious. She said, “I don’t even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time where I would go on there and it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment. The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m gonna throw up.”

Mrs Bieber also revealed that she had made a new social media rule for herself – browsing Instagram only on weekends. How many of us can follow this rule? I don’t see any hands rising.

