Paris Jackson, model-actress and daughter of the late Michael Jackson, says she never expected preferential treatment in life.

Paris insists she always believed in hard work, to achieve what she wanted, while opening up on Naomi Campbell‘s “No Filter”.

“Even growing up it was about earning stuff. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys ‘R’ Us, we had to read five books. It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking ‘oh I got this’. It’s like working for it, working hard for it, it’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment,” said Paris Jackson, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Paris Jackson added that her dad Michael Jackson has always made sure that they were down-to-earth.

“My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” Paris Jackson said.

