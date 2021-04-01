It happens quite rare that two co-star doesn’t like each other in real life. Nina Dobrev who played the character of Elina Gilbert in the Vampire Diaries revealed that she didn’t like her co-star and love interest on the show, Paul Wesley who played the character of Stefan Salvatore.

Advertisement

Back in 2019 June, Nina revealed that she didn’t always like her co-star Paul and it didn’t go down well with the fans.

Advertisement

Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram to share a video where the 32-year-old actress was seen talking to Paul Wesley clarifying her statement which was blown out of proportion. “Hey, Nina,” Wesley says, giving her a hug.

Nina then explained that “Hey, you know, I never got to tell you. I’m sure you saw all the (press). It was so stupid. You know how much I love you, and that’s what I was trying to get across. But obviously, they took one sentence out of context.”

Wesley added, “It just got blown out of proportion.”

Dobrev replies, “So stupid. I’m sorry either way that it even happened.”

Paul Wesley adds further, “Listen, if there’s one thing everyone knows about me, it’s that I don’t hold grudges. It’s in the past.”

Nina Dobrev adds, “Thank you. I appreciate it.”

Paul concludes by saying, “No problem, of course,” and then pushed Nina into the pool. Haha!

Nina shared the video on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, “I “despise” you ♥️😂😘”.

Meanwhile, Nina Dobrev spoke about her Vampire Diaries co-star on the ‘Directionally Challenged’ podcast and said, “Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley, I didn’t like Paul Wesley.” Haha!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ryan Coogler Opens Up About Making Black Panther Without Chadwick Boseman: “It’s Difficult, (But) Chad Wouldn’t Have Wanted Us To Stop”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube