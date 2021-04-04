Actor Tom Holland admits being scared while taking on his role in the new crime drama Cherry. The film casts him as a soldier-turned-bank robber who suffers from PTSD, and the Spider-Man star says he was not sure if he could do justice to the role.

“I was on the Disney lot doing my last day of work on Avengers: Endgame when Joe and Anthony mentioned a movie they wanted to do. I was immediately up for it. I was like, ‘I’m in for whatever you guys are doing. If it’s just two pages of dialogue, or an entire film, I’m there’,” Holland told an interview with OK! Magazine, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

Tom Holland added: “And then they sent me the book on which the story was based and I was blown away. This is something very different for me. I was massively scared too.”

Tom Holland wanted to make sure his portrayal spread the right message.

“I wanted to please everyone and do justice to the story and to the thousands of stories around the world that are about recovery, addiction, or PTSD. I felt a real sense of responsibility to get it right,” he said.

