Bridgerton turned into a viral phenomenon soon after its release. The show broke massive records. Starring Phoebe Dynevor aka Daphne in lead, it turned out to be the most-watched Netflix show within 28 days of release. Along with the show, one actor who has received unprecedented fame is Regé-Jean Page (Duke Of Hastings). But we regret to inform you that he isn’t returning with Season 2.

Yes, you heard that right. Raunchy scenes between Daphne and the Duke had been talk of the town. By now, most fans know that the story will now revolve around Anthony Bridgerton (Daphne’s brother). Despite that, many were curious to know whether Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean will continue to get limelight too?

Netflix in its signature Whistledown style broke the silence and confirmed the exit of Regé-Jean Page. They wrote, “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Regé-Jean Page too reacted to the Bridgerton announcement and replied, “Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family — on and off-screen, cast, crew and incredible fans — the love is real and will just keep growing.”

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes also commented on Page’s departure: “Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge-watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever”

Are you still going to be as excited to watch Bridgerton Season 2? Share with us in the comment section below.

