Bridgerton has been a game-changer for Regé-Jean Page. The actor has been working in the acting industry since 2004 but is finally finding worldwide recognition. Thanks to the Netflix show that has made him an overnight sensation. And with that, he has been flooded with offers including hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL) this season!

It is this weekend that Regé-Jean made his debut on Saturday Night Live. He made his hosting debut alongside musical guest Bad Bunny. The Dungeon & Dragons left many in splits with his opening monologue as he spoke about how people now think of him as this sensuous man!

Regé-Jean Page said, “You probably recognize me from Bridgerton, the show that made everyone turn to their moms and say, ‘You know what? Nevermind I don’t think we should watch this together.’ It’s a bit of a racy show. And because of that, people may associate me being this smoldering, sexual smoke show. But I assure you, I’m just a regular guy.” But wait, the best is yet to come!

The Bridgerton turned into a separate camera and expressed his expected sensuous side. Regé-Jean Page continued, “I’m here to show you a good time and explore each other. Does that sound fun to you?”

Check out the video below:

In another video shared by SNL official Instagram page, Regé-Jean Page left many breathless with his s*xy way of having a bowl of cereal. The makers further teased his massive fan base as they captioned the video, “There may or may not be a spoon in this video.”

As soon as the video was released, many fans of the Bridgerton star took to the comment section and stormed love.

I’m feeling things?,” commented a user.

Another wrote, “DO NOT MESS WITH US.”

A Regé-Jean Page fan commented, “HOLY MOtHER OF GOD”

