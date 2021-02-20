Singer FKA Twigs, who had earlier filed a complaint against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf of s*xual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, says his apology only brings back the wrong memories.

Advertisement

“It (the apology) reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him. This is taking some of the blame, but not all of it, and then denying it,” FKA Twigs said during an interview, according to Page Six.

Advertisement

“I was always told that, you know, I was special and to look after my heart and to look after the light inside my chest and when I was with Shia, that light got blown out. And I just didn’t think that that could happen,” FKA Twigs added.

Although Shia LaBeouf has denied every allegation, he did apologise for his bad behaviour. Twigs, however, is not affected by it.

Must Read: When Kristen Stewart Slammed Fifty Shades Of Grey: “You’re Basically Just Reading P*rn”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube