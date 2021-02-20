Fifty Shades Of Grey was undoubtedly a game-changer for Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. Not only did the duo garner unprecedented fame, but their career witnessed a massive boost. A few days ago, we informed you about Robert Pattinson being the first choice. In fact, author E.L. James called his pairing with Kristen Stewart for the film ‘weird.’

Advertisement

Ever since the announcement of Fifty Shades Of Grey turning into a movie came out, many expressed their favourite casting choices. Amongst others were the famous Twilight couple, Kristen & Robert. The author may have expressed her opinion on it, but Kristen was no less when she called the book a p*rn.

Advertisement

It was back in 2012 when Kristen Stewart shared her opinion on the book. In a conversation with Backstage, the Charlie’s Angels actress said, “I’ve skimmed parts of it. When I read the first few pages describing her messy hair, I was like, ‘This is so strange.’ But it’s just so raunchy! I mean, obviously, everyone knows that.”

Kristen Stewart continued, “But when I see people reading it on planes and stuff, I’m genuinely creeped out. Like, you’re basically just reading p*rn right now! Get that blanket off your lap!”

Previously, Robert Pattinson had shared about the time he met E.L. James while discussing the Fifty Shades Of Grey role.

Detailing their meet & greet session, Robert shared with Mirror in 2017, “I know the writer of the book, and before any of that happened, I had met her in Chateau Marmont. That is EL James, she wrote Fifty Shades of Grey’, and I was a little bit drunk and I literally kept forcing her to tell me every one of her fantasies and it was fun. I was absolutely terrified.”

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Files For A Divorce From Kanye West After 6 Years Of Marriage & It’s Confirmed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube