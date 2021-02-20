David Letterman Licking Jennifer Aniston's Hair Goes Viral
Old Interview Of David Letterman Ft. Jennifer Aniston Making Noises(Pic Credit: Getty)

David Letterman is a star interviewer who has been has been hosting talk shows for over 33 years now. He is well known for his talk show – Late Night with David Letterman. Now, he is back in the headlines but not for good reasons. As we all know social media is a funny place where even old stuff is made trending if there’s not something new in the market. And that’s what happened with Letterman as his old interview footage featuring Jennifer Aniston has gone viral all over social media. In it, he is seen licking Aniston’s hair.

The footage about which we are speaking here is from David Letterman’s interview from 1998. Back then termed as a ‘hilarious interview’ has caught the eye of netizens, especially Jennifer Aniston fans, who are calling out him for embarrassing the Friends actress by licking her hair on live television.

See how Jennifer Aniston fans and Twitter users are reacting to David Letterman’s old interview footage:

Do let us know your opinion on David Letterman’s old footage of Jennifer Aniston.

