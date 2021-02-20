David Letterman is a star interviewer who has been has been hosting talk shows for over 33 years now. He is well known for his talk show – Late Night with David Letterman. Now, he is back in the headlines but not for good reasons. As we all know social media is a funny place where even old stuff is made trending if there’s not something new in the market. And that’s what happened with Letterman as his old interview footage featuring Jennifer Aniston has gone viral all over social media. In it, he is seen licking Aniston’s hair.

The footage about which we are speaking here is from David Letterman’s interview from 1998. Back then termed as a ‘hilarious interview’ has caught the eye of netizens, especially Jennifer Aniston fans, who are calling out him for embarrassing the Friends actress by licking her hair on live television.

See how Jennifer Aniston fans and Twitter users are reacting to David Letterman’s old interview footage:

This jennifer aniston interview on David Letterman in 1998 is still disgusting to watch. pic.twitter.com/hEPT5jwVEZ — chloe jen year 😯 (@okayaniston) February 19, 2021

since we’re talking about david letterman being awful.. is anyone ever going to address this? pic.twitter.com/ZU5wIpsTFg — ⁎ (@jensbuffy) February 14, 2021

The fact that people are just now realizing that David Letterman is a sexist asshole…where have you been? — Elizabeth Granstrand (@ellebunny84) February 15, 2021

Just saw a clip of letterman sucking on poor Jennifer Aniston’s hair in the 90s and I guess at this point it’s more that I’m wondering if there’s some brain chemical men have that makes them absolutely batshit insane — Amanda Hackett (@ae_hackett) February 19, 2021

Do let us know your opinion on David Letterman’s old footage of Jennifer Aniston.

