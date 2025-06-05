The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Hope, Shawn, and Ciara celebrating a miracle. Bo has come out of his coma, and the Brady family cannot be happier. On the other hand, Marlena’s loved ones rallied around her as she dealt with the loss of the love of her life, her husband John.

Lastly, Paul and Andrew decided to go through with their wedding plans, knowing that John would not have wanted them to halt their day for him. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 5, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the Salem daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 5, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jack and Jennifer returning to Salem. A lot has happened since they were lost in town. John recently died, Bo has woken up from his coma, and their former son-in-law Chad is getting quite close to Cat—the same Cat who once pretended to be their daughter Abby.

How will their return change things? Meanwhile, Holly comforts Tate. John’s death has affected more than just a few people. Tate is hurting after the loss of his dear grandfather. Even though Holly and he broke up, she is right by his side, offering him a shoulder to cry on amidst this sea of pain.

On the other hand, Chad and Cat go on a date. The two have been getting closer every day, and they obviously have feelings for one another. When they go on this date, will they be able to put the past behind them and have a fresh start now? Or will Chad’s commitment issues continue to linger?

Elsewhere, Ari and Gabi argue. The mother-daughter duo were happy to be reunited after Arianna returned home, but it was very short-lived. Ever since she came back, Ari has been nothing but irresponsible. She even disappeared from her room without informing Gabi. What will happen?

Will this ruin their equation? Or will Arianna truly realise she needs to be responsible now that she is an adult? Lastly, Doug confides in Leo. Is this about the necklace he stole, which led to Julie kicking him out? Or is it about the money he owes? Is trouble on the horizon for him?

Especially with his fling with Arianna. And not to forget, he also claimed he has feelings for Holly. What new drama is about to erupt soon? Stay tuned.

