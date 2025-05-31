In the previous week, Days of Our Lives saw John returning home and jumping back into action by saving the miracle drug for Bo. Xander being arrested for beating Philip up, and Kristen confronting EJ for knowing that Johnny held a gun during his shooting and still keeping the massive secret.

From emotional goodbyes and miraculous results to confiding truths and comforting talks, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the daytime show.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 2, 2025

The week’s first episode features Marlena sticking close to John’s side until the end. On the other hand, Steve and Kayla reminisce. Meanwhile, Hope, Shawn, and Ciara rally around Bo while he reunites with Zack.

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Next on Days of Our Lives, all of Salem grieves the loss of John Black. Kristen confides in Brady about the recent happenings. Meanwhile, Belle pulls back from EJ. Has she found out something about him and his crimes? How will he react to her change in behavior? Lastly, Marlena breaks down after losing John.

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Hope, Shawn, and Ciara celebrate a miracle. They are thankful that Bo’s life was saved. On the other hand, Marlena’s family and loved ones rally around her to offer her support. Paul and Andrew decide to go through with their wedding plans. Will there be more trouble down this path or not?

Thursday, June 5, 2025

When Jack and Jennifer return to Salem, how will this reunion go? Holly comforts Tate. Will they reconcile? Chad and Cat go on a date. Are they finally going to give their romance a try? Ari and Gabi argue. Is this about her irresponsible behavior? Up next, Doug confides in Leo, but about what?

Friday, June 6, 2025

Next week’s final Days of Our Lives episode sees Stephanie’s manuscript getting passed around. How will she react when she finds out? Kate urges Philip to wake up while Amy, Sophia, and Tate tour the hospital. What new drama and secrets will open up now that the hospital’s ownership has changed?

Then there’s Carrie, who attempts to comfort Marlena. After all, the loss left by John’s death is bigger than one can imagine. And last but not the least, Jennifer rails at Jack about Chad and Cat. Stay tuned for more!

