In the previous Days of Our Lives episode, Maggie confided in Julie. Meanwhile, Belle updated Jada about Xander, leading to his arrest. Meanwhile, Kristen refused Brady’s request while Xander and EJ waited for the board vote results. The ongoing drama is only set to escalate soon.

Avid watchers of the soap opera can expect surprises, emotions, reunions, and many special moments. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 30, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama revolving around the residents of Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 30, 2025

The final episode of this week features Will reuniting with Marlena. John is in the hospital, bandaged and dealing with burns as his life hangs in the balance. With the news spreading, friends and family are dropping in to check with him and be present to support Marlena through this hard time.

Then there are others who are returning to town only to meet Marlena and John during this tumultuous phase. Will is back for his grandmother, Marlena, and Eric has returned to be there for his mother. How will these heart-wrenching reunions go? How will they react to seeing John like this?

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Johnny feels isolated. He might have fixed his issues with his wife, Chanel, and Paulina even gave them a place they could call their own. But he still has a lot on his mind. Is this related to John and his struggle in the hospital, or is this related to EJ and his shooting incident?

Is Johnny the one who shot his father? Or did someone else swoop in and do the job when he was arguing with EJ? Meanwhile, Kristen confronts EJ. Rachel told her that she saw Johnny with a gun when EJ was shot, and that led to Kristen marching over to her brother to confront him about it.

She wants to know what happened and why EJ has kept the information he has a secret. Is this because he wants to fix his fractured relationship with his son, Johnny? How will EJ respond to Kristen’s questions? Will he tell her the truth or use some big excuse to keep her away from the situation?

And lastly, Brady, Belle, Paul, and Eric take turns at John’s bedside. Will and Eric have returned and are joining the already present Brady, Belle, and Paul, who are taking turns to sit by John’s bedside. Will they get some good news, or is it time to say goodbye? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

