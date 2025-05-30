Spoiler Alert: Key moments from The Summer I Turned Pretty and book spoilers mentioned.

Over the last few years, there has been a steady rise in teen dramas and romantic comedies. With the return of this genre and its mainstream popularity, several book-to-series adaptations have become a reality. The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of them and has enjoyed good viewership.

The show’s first two seasons are already out, and the third and final season, which is based on the third book in the trilogy, is set to release in July this year. With a strong fan base that keeps a check, the show has remained loyal to the books. Here’s a guide to the cast and characters.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Cast & Character Guide

Isabel “Belly” Conklin (played by Lola Tung)

The main character of the books and the series, Belly, has been in love with Conrad all her life, but things get complicated after the death of Susannah, Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother. The love triangle that ensues is messy, to say the least. Spoiler: In the books, Belly chooses Conrad at the end.

Conrad Fisher (played by Christopher Briney)

Conrad is the elder Fisher brother and the love of Belly’s life. He is selfless and keeps Belly’s happiness above everything, even if it means she does not choose him and goes for Jeremiah instead, at least for the time being.

Jeremiah Fisher (played by Gavin Casalegno)

Jeremiah is the younger Fisher brother, and his jealousy often ruined Belly and Conrad’s moments when they were dating one another. At the end of season 2, Belly starts dating Jeremiah. Spoiler: Until he cheats on her.

Steven Conklin (played by Sean Kaufman)

Steven is Belly’s brother, who is dating her best friend, Taylor. The two have had their ups and downs as siblings, but they always pull through in the end.

Taylor Madison Jewel (played by Rain Spencer)

Taylor is Belly’s best friend, who had a crush on Steven for a while. In season 2, they start dating after ignoring their feelings at the start.

Laurel Park (played by Jackie Chung)

Laurel is Belly and Steve’s mother and Susannah’s best friend.

Susannah Fisher (played by Rachel Blanchard)

Susannah is Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother and Laurel’s best friend.

Cameron (played by David Iacono)

Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and Steven’s friend

Skye (played by Elsie Fisher)

Julia’s daughter, as well as Conrad and Jeremiah’s cousin.

Julia (played by Kyra Sedgwick)

Susannah’s sister, Conrad, and Jeremiah’s aunt, as well as Skye’s mother

