Now, in 2025, the horror genre is having a moment. It isn’t just surviving, it is thriving. Streaming platforms are snapping up creepy content left and right. Studios like A24 and Neon are turning indie horror into high art. Big-name franchises are back from the dead, and horror TV is officially a thing again. And it all started when scream queens like Jenna Ortega of Wednesday and Samara Weaving of The Babysitter stepped onto the scene. But through all the big names and chaos, one name was quietly putting in the work: Sophie Thatcher.

Now, as everyone debates who the true scream queen of this era is, let’s rewind. Because before MaXXXine wrapped up its bloody trilogy and before Heretic shattered box office expectations, Thatcher was already stacking a resume most horror actresses would kill for, figuratively.

Rewind To When Sophie Thatcher Was Horror’s Best-Kept Secret

Thatcher didn’t explode onto the scene like some of her peers. She took the slow-burn route. Her first screen credit came in 2015, but her real breakout didn’t hit until “When the Streetlights Go On” dropped in 2020. The show leaned more toward murder mystery than straight horror, but it was moody, unsettling, and marked Thatcher as someone to watch. But the horror roots started earlier. One of her first major roles was playing young Regan in the Exorcist TV reboot. From there, she just kept choosing roles that got darker, weirder, and smarter.

2022’s Yellowjackets was the real game-changer. If you’ve somehow missed it, the show was part psychological thriller, part wilderness horror, and fully addictive. Thatcher played teen Natalie, the younger version of Juliette Lewis’s character. And she nailed it. Natalie was a mess in the best way vulnerable, pissed off, haunted and Thatcher brought every inch of that to the screen. And then came the real horror run.

A Horror Streak Of Sophie Thatcher That Aged Like Fine Wine

After Yellowjackets, Thatcher dropped into Blink, a short horror film that didn’t waste a second of its runtime. Then came The Boogeyman, based on a classic Stephen King short story. Creepy kids, shadow monsters, parental grief—Thatcher stood out in the middle of it all. Then, in 2024, things got louder.

First, there was MaXXXine, the slasher sequel in Ti West’s twisted trilogy. The film was a bloody good time, and Thatcher held her own against a cast full of scene-stealers. But her real mic-drop came with Heretic. Playing Sister Barnes, she gave the kind of layered, eerie performance that horror fans eat up. It was restrained, emotional, deeply human, and scary as hell.

By the time Heretic became a box office smash, the industry was taking notice. Still, Thatcher never seemed to chase the spotlight. No flashy press runs or viral moments. Just work and really solid work at that.

With Companion now on the radar and Yellowjackets still running strong, Thatcher isn’t slowing down. Even if she’s not the loudest name in horror, she might be the most consistent. Back when the genre was shifting into something stranger, smarter, and bolder, she was already there, laying the groundwork. While others were blowing up overnight, Sophie Thatcher quietly became horror royalty. Looking back, it’s clear she didn’t just ride the horror wave; she helped shape it.

