For three seasons, The Summer I Turned Pretty has circled around one big riddle: who would Belly ultimately end up with? The story always swung between Conrad and Jeremiah, keeping fans second-guessing. The final episode, however, finally answered the question in Paris, while also tying up the Cousins crew’s loose ends.

The last chapter spans two worlds. The first is Belly’s Paris adventure, and the second is the Cousins/Boston storyline. Paris is where the core love triangle reaches its long-awaited resolution when Connie shows up in the City of Love. Meanwhile, back in Cousins and Boston, Steven, Taylor, Jeremiah, and Denise face their own turning points!

By the end, nearly every major character finds closure, some with love, others with ambition, and a few with surprising new paths. The foreground, as always, stays fixed on Belly and Conrad. So, after years of asking whether their story could withstand grief and distance, the finale finally seals their fate.

Did Belly Finally Choose Conrad In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Finale?

The finale begins in Paris, where Conrad (Chris Briney) unexpectedly appears outside Belly’s (Lola Tung) flat. She isn’t exactly thrilled, but agrees to spend the day with him before his train to Brussels. What follows is a full day of sightseeing (yes, even a trip out to Versailles), during which Conrad admits he wants to see the city from her perspective. Belly tells him Paris has helped her discover herself in unexpected ways.

On a rooftop, the walls start to come down. Conrad recalls how their mothers once called Belly a “feral alley cat.” He sees it as a compliment, but she disagrees, and the awkwardness begins to fade. Instead of leaving him behind, she invites him to her birthday dinner.

Conrad spots photos of Benito (Fernando Cattori) inside her apartment, which stirs doubt. At dinner, Benito makes it worse, handing Belly a risqué photograph and tossing sharp remarks Conrad’s way. Belly, however, reveals she has already ended things with Benito and turned down his offer to Mexico. The air shifts, setting the stage for old feelings to resurface.

By the time they’re surrounded by her French friends, Belly and Conrad are openly teasing each other. He gifts her sand from Cousins, a piece of home, and she rewards him with a kiss on the cheek. Later, wandering the streets of Paris, she wears his jacket while they trade confessions. Conrad admits he thought she was escaping her problems when she left for Paris, but now he’s proud of her. Belly, meanwhile, admits she feels guilty for ending things with Jeremiah.

Their night peaks on the banks of the Seine. They dance under moonlight, recalling their disastrous prom years earlier but rewriting it most romantically. Belly confesses his letters grounded her through the past year. Despite trying to move on, she hasn’t. They finally kiss, with Taylor Swift’s Dress scoring the long-awaited moment.

But it doesn’t end there. After their intimacy, Belly questions Conrad’s surprise visit. He tells her, “I love you.” She replies, “And?”—forcing him to admit he only wants to know if she still feels the same. She does, but she’s unsure if their love was born from Susannah’s wish. Conrad insists, “If I met you for the first time tonight, I would still love you.”

Still torn, Belly lets him leave. But hours later, she boards his early train, wearing the infinity necklace. Finally, the answer: Belly chooses Conrad. Together, they return to Cousins, hand-in-hand.

Where Does Jeremiah’s Story Lead In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Finale?

While Paris delivers the romance, the Boston and Cousins arc ties up everyone else’s futures. Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) has reinvented himself as a TikTok chef, living in Denise’s (Isabella Briggs) spare room. Their routine seems steady until Denise reveals she and Steven are moving to San Francisco for their startup. Taylor finds out by accident, blowing up at Steven before eventually reconciling. He admits he does want a future with her, and they decide to move west together.

Jeremiah, meanwhile, prepares a big dinner. Denise taste-tests his chocolate soufflé, and sparks fly. He admits he regretted not kissing her earlier. This time, he does, and the episode hints at more to come, showing them holding hands under the table. Jeremiah also earns approval from his father, Adam, for the first time, who tells him he’s proud.

By the finale’s end, nearly everyone finds their place. Steven and Taylor head west, Denise and Jeremiah explore a budding relationship, and Belly and Conrad finally claim their love. The summers of uncertainty close with clarity. The central question, Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, too, is finally answered!

Is There More To The Summer I Turned Pretty Universe?

Just when fans thought they are bidding goodbye to TSITP forever, author-director Jenny Han revealed that the franchise is moving forward with a movie, simply titled The Summer I Turned Pretty The Movie. “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said in the press release. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans,” she added.

