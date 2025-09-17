The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Ridge holding Thomas down and away from Brooke, his agony being apparent. On the other hand, Li became livid by Luna’s deception, enough to do her physical harm. And then lastly, Remy and Deke were confused by Luna’s request.

The disbelief, the conflicts, the hatred, the violence and the action is about to get real serious in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 17, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Will and Bill intervening on behalf of Luna. A lot has been happening this week and all of it has been heated and intense. Thomas confronted Brooke and Ridge had to step in to avoid a physical skirmish. But the real drama is happening elsewhere in the city.

Li was the one who swept Luna away to a makeshift hospital space where she nursed her back to life. And now she is finding out that Luna, her niece and adoptive granddaughter, was sneaking off with her evil agendas. Li has just found out that Luna drugged and raped Will during his promotion party.

After everything Li sacrificed to keep Luna being alive a secret and keep her safe to avoid someone pushing her back into prison, she is shocked to find out how low Luna stooped. She is furious and in disbelief, not being able to wrap her head around how evil Poppy and Finn’s daughter truly is.

Li quickly confronts Luna but when things get even heated, the former does not hesitate to put her hands on her niece slash adoptive granddaughter. She chokes Luna and berates her for how nasty and psychotic she can be. Is this why Will and Bill are stepping in? To ensure Li doesn’t kill Luna?

They want justice and want to see Luna pay for her deeds but Li choking the life out of Luna will not exactly be the smartest move for them. What will the next move be? Will all of them advocate to put Luna back in prison? Who is to say she won’t break out of jail and plot her next movies again?

When will the others find out that Luna is actually alive? Especially Finn and Poppy. Steffy is out of town, but she’s expected to be back quite soon.

