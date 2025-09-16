The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Thomas angrily confronting Brooke about ruining his family’s life once again. Will gave Bill and Katie shocking news regarding Luna being alive and the one who took advantage of him that night. And lastly, Luna decided to confide in Remy.

The drama, the tension, the anger, the feuds, and the confrontations are all getting really heated these last few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 16, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 16, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Ridge holding Thomas down and away from Brooke, his agony apparent. He just came back to town to be there for his parents’ wedding. He was happy seeing the two of them reunite, but was not pleased about Brooke interfering in Ridge and Taylor’s lives again.

And what he feared has happened. Not only did his father, Ridge, break off his engagement with his mother, Taylor, but he also got married to Brooke right after he told Taylor he could not marry her. Thomas is furious at what just transpired and absolutely sick of Brooke constantly being selfish.

He is heartbroken for his mother, who was left hanging once again. And now his temper is taking a front seat. During his confrontation with Brooke, Thomas gets so angry that Ridge has to keep him away from Brooke to ensure nothing happens to her. How will Ridge deal with this whole mess?

After all, it’s his indecisiveness that always ruins things for Taylor. On the other hand, Li becomes totally livid by Luna’s deception, enough to do her physical harm. After weeks of keeping Luna away from the others and nursing her back to consciousness, she repaid it by remaining her evil self.

She was sneaking out and keeping secrets, but now that Li has found out what Luna was up to, she is furious beyond belief. She cannot believe that after everything she did for her, this is what Luna did. She calls her evil and chokes her out in fury. And that is how things got so violent and intense.

Lastly, Remy and Deke are confused by Luna’s request. After meeting Remy’s boyfriend, Luna asks for a favor, but it leaves both Remy and Deke confused. But what exactly could it be about?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Molly Confides In Elizabeth, Nina Snaps While Lucas Opens Up To Ava

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News