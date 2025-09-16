The previous episode of General Hospital saw Britt and Liesl having it out with their reunion going from happy to violent. On the other hand, Anna received new evidence while Carly expressed her hurt. Meanwhile, Drew manipulates Martin into doing dirty work while Marco confronts Sidwell.

The chaos, the confusion, the blame games, and the major drama are about to elevate even further in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 16, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Nina snapping. She has had quite a lot on her plate lately. Be it the shocking reunion which got tense when Liesl slapped her daughter Britt or her own troubles with Willow. Nina has been grappling and the whole Britt and Liesl situation has given her a boost.

After all, Nina’s daughter has been making some crazy moves over the last few months, and despite repeated communication, Willow never learns. Especially when it comes to the evil Drew. And Nina is done with this nonsense. Is that why she is finally snapping in front of her daughter?

Will this do Willow any good? Will Nina finally shake some sense into her? Is this due to the massive motivation she got after seeing Liesl holding Britt accountable for her actions? Meanwhile, Molly confides in Elizabeth. Her father, Ric, is missing, and there is absolutely no way to contact him either.

Molly is worried about her father and wants to know where he is. She is quite worried that something may have happened to him. Is this why she has confided in Elizabeth about this whole situation? Will Molly get a little much-needed comfort and support from Liz? Will they get some answers?

On the other hand, Kristina encourages Cody. Is this in regard to his feelings for Molly? Or is this related to Ava? Up next, Lucas opens up to Ava. What is he confiding in her about? What advice will she have for him when he does? Then there are Emma and Gio, who get distressing news.

What exactly could this be about? How will they navigate this? Elsewhere, Jason is trying to be there for Britt despite her continuously trying to keep her distance from him. Lastly, Lulu has an honest conversation with Brook Lynn about Britt’s return. Will these two join hands against her?

