The previous week on General Hospital saw Britt coming back to town and leaving everyone shocked. Liesl fainted after seeing her darling daughter alive after years of thinking she was dead. Nian happily hugged her while Lulu and Dante were not too happy about it, thanks to the Rocco situation.

The drama, the conflict, the action and the suspicions are about to get too tense and exciting in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Britt and Liesl having it out. Though she was shocked at first and fainted after seeing Britt, she recovered and happily hugged her daughter, not being able to believe she is alive after all these years. But the happiness was short-lived when the truth came out.

Liesl was shocked when she found out that Britt faked her death and let her grieve for years while she was alive and living her life away from home. The anger is too much for her to bear and Liesl slaps Britt. Nina instantly steps between them trying to calm them down and sort the situation.

But tempers are high and this confrontation is about to get messy. The happy reunion is now nothing more than a tense face off. Will Britt fight back and defend herself? Is this going to cause a major wound to their mother and daughter relationship? Or will they eventually get over it?

On the other hand, Anna receives new evidence. Is this related to the Drew shooting or the judge getting murdered? What new intel will she get and how will she use it to gain some answers? Meanwhile, Carly expresses her hurt. Who is she having a conversation with and what exactly is this about?

Elsewhere, Drew manipulates Martin. He may be in the hospital bed after being shot but his cunning mind is still plotting and ensuring that everything remains safe per his plans. Drew wants to protect a piece of evidence and keep it away from the police as he wants to blame Michael for the shooting.

But he may be too late in manipulating Martin to help him ensure the same. After all, Kai already took it away and this might ruin Drew’s plans to frame Michael. How will Martin react to Drew’s manipulation and brainwashing? Then, Marco confronts his father Sidwell. Is this actually about the judge?

And then finally, Jason shares big news about Britt’s return while Brennan delivers a warning to Joss and Vaughn. Stay tuned to know more details.

