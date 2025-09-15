The third Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 was one of the most emotional episodes of the season. The night was full of surprises, laughter, and tears as two contestants left the house in a double eviction. This shocked everyone inside the house and left viewers with plenty to talk about.

Farah Khan Steps In As Host, Akshay Kumar Joins As Guest

Since Salman Khan is busy shooting for his next film, he could not host this week’s episode. Farah Khan took over hosting duties and added some energy to the stage. The housemates also had a guest, Akshay Kumar, who joined them for the night.

He chatted warmly with the contestants, presented some light moments, and encouraged them to participate in fun mini-tasks. His arrival boosted the morale of all those within the house before the surprise eviction twist.

Natalia & Nagma Evicted In Weekend Shock

For those unaware, this week’s nomination list includes Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, and Mridul Tiwari. Soon after the fun segment, the atmosphere shifted, with Farah Khan returning to the stage to announce the eviction results.

Among the nominated contestants, Natalia Janoszek received the fewest votes and thus became the first one to be evicted. The housemates were yet to process her departure when Farah asked everybody to sit down again. She then said that the house would see a double eviction this week.

The news stunned all, with panic setting in amongst the nominated contestants. Finally, Nagma Mirajkar was the second contestant to be eliminated, as she received fewer votes than the nominated opponents. The announcement caused Nagma to burst into tears, and even Awez was shocked. The entire house went in for a hug for Natalia and Nagma in a tearful farewell as the girls proceeded down to the exit.

The double eviction not only changed the atmosphere inside the house but also left viewers shaken. With two strong contestants out of the game, the dynamics are set to take a sharp turn in the coming week.

