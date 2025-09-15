This week a new reality show has hit Amazon MX Player and is being loved for its freshness. In fact, it has also surpassed the OTT viewership garnered by Bigg Boss OTT. Titled Rise & Fall, this reality show is being hosted by Ashneer Grover, and the man is making sure to raise the standards of reality shows.

The reality show has 16 contestants who are divided into rulers and workers. The rulers currently include Arbaaz, Pawan Singh, Ahana Kumra, Aditya Narayan, Arjun Bijalani, Dhanashree Verma, and others. Meanwhile, the workers include Sangeeta Phogat, Kubra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Anaya Banger, and others.

Rise & Fall VS Bigg Boss VS Lock Upp

In the first week, Rise & Fall garnered a viewership of 3.8 million on Amazon MX Player. The show could not surpass the opening week views of Big Boss OTT 3, which garnered 5.3 million views in the first week. This season was hosted by Anil Kapoor.

Interestingly, Ashneer Grover’s show could not surpass Lockk Upp’s opening week views. Kangana Ranaut‘s show garnered 15 million views in the first 48 hours itself, which was a huge viewership win for the reality show!

Rise & Fall Beats Bigg Boss OTT 2

Rise & Fall, however, beats the opening week views of Bigg Boss OTT 2. It was the only OTT version of the reality show that was hosted by Salman Khan. The show opened with 2.4 million views in its debut week.

Coming to Rise & Fall, one week of this show has garnered much interest amongst the audience. In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house was split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha hustling as workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as rulers. Eventually, in an epic twist, Arjun claims his spot as a ruler while Kiku and Bali lose their ruler spots and turn into workers.

The reality show drops a new episode every day on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

