The previous episode of General Hospital saw Anna defending herself. On the other hand, Dante and Lulu broke big news about Britt being back to Rocco. Up next, Elizabeth cautioned Lucas while Sonny revealed his plan. And then last but not the least, Brennan wanted some concrete answers.

From realizations and encouragements to favors and secrets, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to stream the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Britt and Liesl having it out. Their reunion was emotional at first but it quickly became quite tense after Britt revealed where she was all this while. Anna receives new evidence while Carly expresses her hurt. Drew manipulates Martin. Will the latter listen to what Drew is demanding or refuse? And lastly, Marco confronts Sidwell.

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

When Nina snaps, who is this about? Is thai related to Drew or Willow? Up next, Molly confides in Elizabeth. Is this about her feelings for Cody? When Kristina encourages Cody, is it about Ava or expressing his feelings for Molly? Lucas opens up to Ava while Emma and Gio get distressing news.

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Jason delivers somber news. What could it be about? Chase and Dante compare notes. Will they get a clue about who the shooter could be? Cody is taken aback. What could have happened? Britt has a scratchy encounter. But with whom? Kai makes an alarming realization, but is this about Drew?

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Britt swallows her pride. Will it lead to something major? Gio asks Sonny for a favor. What could it be about? Tracy and Jason share a moment of connection. When Charlotte confides in Lulu, does she have more secrets to share with her mother? And then there’s Molly who keeps a secret.

Friday, September 19, 2025

The final episode of the week features Lulu helping an accident victim. Who is it going to be? Jason voices his regrets. Is this in regards to his romance with Britt? Elizabeth delivers bad news to Drew. Is something wrong with his health? Danny issues a plea while Gio comes through for Emma.

