The previous episode of General Hospital saw a shocking return rocking Port Charles, and it was Britt coming back home. On the other hand, Jason was stonewalled. Nina briefed Lulu about Brennan’s offer while Dante was caught off guard. Lastly, Lucas grilled Carly.

The drama, the shocking reveals, the questions, and the suspicions are all about to accumulate for some major chaos. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 12, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 12, 2025

The final episode of the week features Anna defending herself. Now that Jason is back home, he has a lot of questions, and Anna is at the receiving end of them. He knows that Josslyn is a WSB agent, and he wants to know more about it. Will Anna give him some intel, or will she refuse?

Is she going to accept that she found out the truth a while back? Is Jason going to tell Carly about it? After all, Josslyn is her daughter, and Brennan recruited her. On the other hand, Dante and Lulu break big news. Britt is back home, and it has been a major source of shock.

Liesl even fainted after seeing her daughter alive. Nina happily hugged her, but the happy emotions on seeing that she is not dead aren’t shared by Lulu and Dante. They are already dealing with Rocco, having found out that Britt was his surrogate mother. And now she is actually alive and back home.

This will complicate things even further for Rocco, who will want to get to know Britt personally. Is Rocco the one Dante and Lulu are breaking the news to? How will he react when the woman he has been wanting to find out more about is actually alive and has come back? Elizabeth cautions Lucas.

What could this be about? Is this about Willow or Marco? Up next, Sonny reveals his plan. And since Brick is back home, it seems he’ll be the one Sonny decides to confide in. Will he get some advice from Brick in return, or maybe a suggestion that he cannot refuse? Will Brick support Sonny now?

And then there’s Brennan, who wants answers. But from whom? The preview shows Josslyn and Vaughn being surprised at someone entering their room and immediately drawing their guns. Who could it be? And then lastly, Professor Dalton shares a secret with Emma. What could it be?

