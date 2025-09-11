In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Abe and Paulina offered their support to Theo after his return to town. Belle opened up to Shawn, while Stephanie confronted Steve about a bug in the DiMera office. Kayla and Marlena caught up, and Maggie and Julie discussed their feelings of loss.

The drama, secrets, suspicions, and deals will get more intense as the weeks go by on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 11, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 11, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Chanel being ready to start a family with Johnny. Now that she has heard about Tesoro, who is actually Sophia and Tate’s baby, she wants to restart the dream of adopting a child and starting a family with her husband. But how will Johnny react to her resurging wish?

Will he agree and stick to it, or will he back out like last time? On the other hand, Leo and Javi find themselves on the same page. Chanel isn’t the only one considering adopting Tesoro. Leo and Javi are on the same page, and it looks like they want to adopt this adorable baby for themselves.

Will they get the chance to make this dream a reality? Up next, Stephanie trusts Alex with a secret. Now that she knows her father, Steve, was hired to investigate the DiMera brothers, she is in a fix. Stephanie loves Alex and just wants to keep him in the loop about what is happening around him.

Is this why she is going to share this secret with him? Will her trust in Alex cause some chaos and drama? Will she later regret it? Then there’s Brady, who gets a clue from Tate. He is convinced that Sophia lied about the baby and is willing to go as far as possible to prove it. And now he found a tip.

Will this help him dig around and get to the truth? Is this when Sophia’s web of lies comes crashing down? Is Brady about to find out that Tesoro is the baby that Sophia gave birth to? That the baby is her and Tate’s son? Lastly, Rachel vents to Holly. She has been dealing with a lot.

Her mother, Kristen, went to jail to save her. When she confides in Holly, will she confess that she was the one who shot EJ? And that her mother claimed to be the shooter to protect her and her future instead? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to find out!

