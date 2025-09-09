The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Xander and Philip flipping out after finding out the pen in the office was bugged. Gabi tried to stay one step ahead of the Kiriakis brothers while Gwen complained to EJ. Jack and Jennifer received unsettling news. And then lastly, Cat apologized to Chad.

The drama, the questions, the suspicions and the trickers is about to grow even higher in the coming weeks on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 9, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 9, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features EJ calling Chad out on his feelings for Cat. He has been noticing his brother and his feelings towards Cat since a while. Even though Chad has been trying to keep things under the radar, EJ has caught on. How will this chat go? Will EJ tease Chad about Cat?

Will he accept that he has feelings for her and that they kissed recently? On the other hand, Stephanie celebrates with Alex. Is this about their work or about their relationship? Or even about Stephanie’s book which is all set for success. How will they celebrate the happy news they have gotten?

Meanwhile, Xander and Philip bond. It’s rare to see them get along which is why one can wonder, how long will this bonding last? Are they trying to fix their sibling relationship after realising someone had bugged the office? Is that why the brothers are putting an effort to get along? Will it even work?

Elsewhere, Gabi reminds Tony of their deal. All thanks to Gabi, Tony now knows about Philp’s stake in the company not being valid since he used a forged letter. This is some key intel that will help him get back the company. The takeover will not be valid as the stake is not valid, making things easy.

What master stroke will Tony make to get what he wants? Is Gabi worried that Tony will not follow through on his promise? Is he backing out of their deal of making her the CEO if she helps him reclaim the company? Is that why she is reminding him of his deal? What exactly is in store for Gabi?

And then lastly, Theo returns to Salem. Why is he back in town now? Is this somehow connected to DiMera Enterprises? Has he gotten an intriguing offer that he cannot refuse? Stay tuned to know more details of the same.

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Brennan Is Offered A Deal, Britt Has Cause For Alarm While Cody Scores Points

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News