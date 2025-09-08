The previous episode of General Hospital saw the judge being murdered and found by Rocco and Danny. She was later pronounced dead but that was not the only crime that happened last week. Drew was shot more than once and was hospitalized while the official investigation quickly began.

The drama, the suspicions, the lies and the tension is about to be exciting and thrilling for avid viewers of the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jason springing to action. At the resort, he is busy tracking his way to the truth. Will he be able to save and protect Britt or will her trust issues lead to her trapping herself in danger? On the other hand, Anna zeroes in on her prime suspects in this new case.

Anyone could have shot Drew considering everyone hates him but Anna is focused on questioning her prime suspects first. But everyone is busy lying or revealing where they were when the shooting happened. Mac is going to lead the judge’s case while she will lead the case of Drew’s shooting.

Anna is most doubtful about Michael and Willow. How will they react when Anna zeroes in on them and investigates them? Elsewhere, Brennan is offered a deal. He is worried about his WSB agents Josslyn and Vaughn now that he knows their cover has been blown and their lives are in danger.

Is this deal going to help him protect them or is hiatus about something else? When Britt has cause for alarm, is she in danger? Will she finally trust Jason and leave with him towards safety? Meanwhile, Cody scores points with Molly. Is this going to fix the friction in their potential romance or not?

Then there’s Scout who is missing. Alexis is worried now that she knows her granddaughter is nowhere to be found. At the moment, Willow holds custody since Drew is hospitalized. Will the two be able to locate her or is trouble on the horizon? Up next, Josslyn asks quite a poignant question.

Considering she believes she might not be alive for long, she could be taking up the opportunity to get some answers. Is she asking Vaughn or someone else? And then lastly, Ava makes demands. What could it be about and is this somehow related to the whole Kristina and Ric debacle?

