The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason being left shocked. Josslyn and Vaughn feared for their lives while being tied and at someone else’s mercy. Brennan manipulated Anna while Alexis was left floored by Willow getting Scout’s guardianship. And lastly, Michael got some new intel.

From alarms and suspects to offers and propositions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jason springing to action. Will he be able to protect Britt, Josslyn and Vaughn? When Anna zeroes in on her prime suspects, who will it be? Brennan is offered a deal. Will he take it up or reject it? Britt has cause for alarm while Cody scores points with Molly. Is this going to be the start of their story? Or will there be misunderstandings?

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

When ime is running out for Britt, how will she save herself? Michael asks Curtis for help. Will this lead to an alliance? On the other hand, Lulu has a big decision to make. Is this about Rocco? Alexis says too much. Will she later regret it? Portia turns the tables. Is this about Drew or Curtis instead?

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

When Anna and Dante question a suspect, who will it be? Willow confers with Chase. What new manipulation is she planning? Trina confides in Emma while Carly advises Lulu. And then there’s Nina who receives a tempting proposition. Who could it be from? And will she accept it?

Thursday, September 11, 2025

A shocking return rocks Port Charles. Who could it be? Is it Britt? Jason is stonewalled while Nina briefs Lulu. When Dante is caught off guard, what could be the reason behind it? Lucas grills Carly. How will she respond?

Friday, September 12, 2025

The final episode of the week features Anna defending herself. Against whom? Dante and Lulu break big news. Is this about Britt and Rocco? Elizabeth cautions Lucas, but about what? Could it be regarding Willow? Sonny reveals his plan while Brennan wants answers. Stay tuned.

