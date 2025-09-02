The previous week on General Hospital saw Brook Lynn and Dante finally getting some time with Gio, Willow telling Drew that she will come back to him if she brought her kids back to her, Ava knocking Ric out after feeling betrayed by him and Marco lying to Drew that Sonny paid off the judge.

The danger, the shock, the chaos and the confusion is only set to elevate the drama in the coming few weeks on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 2, 2025

The first new episode of this week features quite a shocking act of violence occurring. Rocco and Danny were hanging out when they were left beyond shocked by what they saw. They saw a body floating in the water and it was confirmed it was the judge who headed the custody hearing case.

And now Rocco and Sonny are set to inform Sonny about what they saw. Is this going to cause some major chaos and spark fear across town? Who is behind this? Could it be Sidwell? After all, he did pay off the judge and after Marco told Drew about it, he was in danger of being exposed. But is it true?

Or did Drew get the judge killed off to put the blame on Sonny and thus impact Michael? On the other hand, Carly issues a warning. Is this going to be for Drew? After all, he is trying to go against her son Michael and she does not play when it comes to her family. Elsewhere, Michael is dismayed.

The whole Willow drama is taking a toll on him and not in a good way. And now Willow asked Kristina to testify that she’s fit to be a mother to her kids. But of course, she said no to Willow’s pathetic demands. Is Michael sick of Willow being desperate to take his kids from him? What will he do next?

And why is he dismayed? Then there’s Elizabeth who advocates for Willow. Kristina is not the only Willow has been bugging. She has manipulated Liz using her sob story which has caused her to defend Willow. But Carly is not having any of that manipulation creep over. Especially with Drew involved.

Meanwhile, Sonny delivers grim news. Is this about the judge being dead? When Trina turns to Kai for help, what will it lead to? Is this about Portia? And then lastly, Willow opens up to Chase about her next move. Is this another one of her brainwashing and manipulating sessions? Stay tuned.

