Bigg Boss 19 is getting more intense with each passing day. After the drama of the first week that included nominations, captaincy, and a few surprising twists, viewers are now curious to know which contestants might face nominations in the second week.

What Happened in Week 1

From the very beginning, viewers expected Weekend Ka Vaar to deliver fireworks. But this week’s episode left many fans disappointed. Salman Khan praised Kunickaa for her leadership in the house, which sparked debates about bias. The food fight was another hot topic, with Gaurav Khanna caught in the middle. Tanya Mittal’s attitude, Pranit More’s jokes, and Abhishek Bajaj’s blanket incident also came up, but not in the way fans had hoped.

Many viewers felt that some housemates were shielded while others were targeted unnecessarily. In the end, Salman Khan announced that no one would be evicted from the house. Despite a few fiery moments from Salman, the overall week felt less impactful. This left fans waiting for stronger Weekend Ka Vaar sessions ahead.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 2 Nominations

This week, Bigg Boss has changed the nomination format. Instead of sitting together in the Assembly room, housemates will now face the “Room of Faith.”

The recent promo hinted that a new door will open in the house which shows red and green triangles. Contestants standing on the red side will be in danger, while those on the green side will get the power to decide who among them should be nominated.

Ghar mein shuru huyi nomination ki baat, kaun hoga safe aur kaun hoga nominate iss baar? 🧐 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/K3pnfjbBxW — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 1, 2025

According to X handle, The Khabri, in the first round, Awez Darbar, Baseer Ali, and Nagma Mirajkar stood in the red triangle. After the discussion, the team decided to nominate Awez. In the second round, Mridul was nominated.

The housemates face a total of five rounds. In the end, the nominated contestants include: Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik. With these new rules, the game has become more unpredictable.

