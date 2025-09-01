Bigg Boss 19 has been full of drama from day one, and the second week has already brought a big twist in the captaincy. After a heated series of tasks and constant arguments, the house saw its first major shake-up when Kunickaa was removed from her position. The sudden twist inside the house sparked curiosity about who would take charge next.

Why Kunickaa Lost Her Captaincy

In the first week, contestants competed for the captaincy task. But in a surprising twist, without counting votes, Tanya Mittal selected Kunickaa Sadanand as the new captain. For those unaware, Bigg Boss made Tanya the sanchalak of the task and left the decision to her discretion on who she wanted to make captain.

After becoming captain, many housemates felt she was being unfair while managing duties and making decisions. Arguments kept increasing, and several contestants openly expressed their disappointment about the same. During one of those arguments, Baseer Ali said that Kunickaa did not deserve to be captain because she had aggression and fighting issues in the house. This altercation ultimately led Kunickaa to resign from the role of captaincy.

The recent promo of Bigg Boss also hinted that Bigg Boss himself removed Kunickaa from the captaincy as he felt she was not able to handle the responsibility. Further, the house now needs a new captain.

Who Became The New Captain In Week 2

Following Kunickaa’s removal, Bigg Boss gave the housemates the option to decide who would get immunity in her place. The contestants had two choices: Abhishek and Ashnoor, as they were the contenders last week. Ultimately, the housemates chose Ashnoor Kaur as the new captain, which also gave her immunity.

After much effort, Ashnoor finally became the captain of the house. This change has already set the stage for new rivalries and shifting alliances. Now, all eyes are on how she will handle her responsibilities and manage the house dynamics.

