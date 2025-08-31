Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 Surprises Fans With a No-Eviction Start
The first week of Bigg Boss 19 had the audience glued to their screens with its own dose of fights, food drama, and surprising formations. As soon as the nominations were announced, fans started speculating about the first contestant who would get evicted out of the house. But before anyone could even think of an eviction taking place, the makers changed the course of action.

Nominations Puts Contestants Under Pressure

The nomination process brought several names into the spotlight. Gaurav Khanna was targeted by most of the housemates as he didn’t do his part of work and ate more than others. Abhishek Bajaj also made headlines after a quarrel with Nehal Chudasama. Tanya Mittal’s outspoken attitude divided opinion.

Meanwhile, Neelam Giri stayed away from conflicts but was still questioned for not being active enough in the house. Along with them, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri, and Natalia Janoszek also faced nominations. This makes the week quite tense for all contestants.

The list of nominees made fans curious about who would be evicted, and predictions about the first elimination kept circulating online.

Makers Drop A Big Twist

When the moment of truth arrived, Bigg Boss surprised everyone by announcing that there would be no eviction this week. According to reports by Bigg Boss Khabri, even though several contestants were nominated, the makers decided to give each of them another chance.

The move appears to be intended to allow the contestants to get comfortable and for additional drama, connections, and rivalries before the first elimination. While some fans were disappointed not to see an early twist, others welcomed the idea, believing it would lead to bigger fireworks in the coming weeks.

Final Word

Even without an eviction, the first week of Bigg Boss 19 was packed with action. From Gaurav being called out for food issues to Abhishek and Tanya grabbing attention with their strong personalities, the show has already set up interesting storylines. The real test will begin next week.

