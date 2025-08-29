The first week of Bigg Boss 19 is about to conclude soon. Farhana Bhat was evicted from the house during the mid-week elimination but was soon rescued by Bigg Boss after her shift to the Secret room. Meanwhile, contestants are still nominated for the first week’s elimination from the show.

In this article, we will examine the latest voting trend from week 1 of Bigg Boss 19 elimination and who has the highest chance of being evicted from the house.

Who Is Expected To Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss 19 First Week?’

Seven contestants were nominated for eviction in the first week of Bigg Boss 19. The list includes Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Zeishan Quadri.

According to the voting trends on Bigg-Boss-Vote.in Natalia is at the highest risk of getting evicted from the house. Following this, Abhishek Bajaj holds the second position below to bid a farewell to his Bigg Boss journey in the first week.

According to the site’s data, 27309 people voted at the time of writing, which leads to the above-cited voting trends. So, it seems that the Polish star or Abhishek may be eliminated from the house from the list of first-nominated housemates.

Who Gets the Highest Vote in the First Week of Voting Trends of Bigg Boss 19

Despite the heated conflicts in the house, Gaurav Khanna remains the fan favorite and holds the highest vote among the nominated contestants. Neelam Giri was in second place and got the highest vote in the trends.

Below is the screenshot of voting trends at the time of writing:

Rest, it remains to be seen how things will progress in the house in the upcoming weeks, as things are already heating up merely after 5 days of Bigg Boss 19.

For more Bigg Boss updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

