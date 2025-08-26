The house of Bigg Boss 19 is about to witness its first week’s elimination soon. Already, Farhaan Bhatt is evicted from the house as part of mid-week Elimination, but later shifted to the Secret room by the housemaster.

Now, let’s have a look at the seven contestants who are nominated for the first week’s eviction. The list may surprise you as it includes Gaurav Khanna and Neelam Giri, too.

Who are nominated for the first week’s eviction in Bigg Boss 19?

For the first week of eviction, seven contestants are nominated. This list includes Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, and Zeeshan Qadri. Soon after this, fans come in support of their favorite contestant and are ready to vote for them to save them.

Now, only time will tell who will leave the house from this week’s nominated contestant.

Heated arguments and emotions started running in the Bigg Boss 19 house

As we are progressing in the nineteenth season of Bigg Boss, heated arguments and emotions are already running high in the Salman Khan reality show. The JioHotstar reality has recently uploaded two video promos for the show. In one of the promos, Gaurav seems upset with Awez Darbar nominating him for the eviction. This also led to a post-confrontation between the Celebrity Master Chef winner and Awez, which breaks down Darbar.

Nominations task ke baad @darbar_awez huye emotional. Kya banega ab ghar mein ek naya mudda? 🤔 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/Jb8v2uaZJ3 — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) August 26, 2025

Once again, food has become the central point in the house as people engaged in heated conversation over the food. Nehal Chudasama also seems emotional and crying following this heated argument.

Ghar mein phir ek baar khaane pe bana mudda, kya @nehalchudasama9 ka bhook ke kaaran chadhega paara? 🤔 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/PFgGR30K4s — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) August 26, 2025

Surely this is just a start for what is about to come in Bigg Boss 19.

