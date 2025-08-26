The house of Bigg Boss 19 has already taken everyone by storm with the political drama. You might be surprised by this, but on the very first episode, the housemaster surprised the contestants with a mid-week elimination.

Due to this, a major participant has already been evicted from the house; however, as the political drama is the central figure of Bigg Boss, there is a major catch.

Farhana Bhat evicted from Bigg Boss 19 but…

This time, the Bigg Boss’ house featured an assembly room where the participants could discuss the matters of the house. Recently, the house master ordered them to nominate a person after the assembly room discussion, and the nominated housemate’s journey will come to an end from Bigg Boss.

After a discussion, the housemates nominated Farhana Bhat as the person who would face the wrath of mid-week elimination. Soon after this, the master ordered Farhana to shift her belongings to the store room and exit the house, as her journey is now concluded.

However, in a big twist, Farhana was shifted to the secret room from where she could keep an eye on everyone. The reason behind her getting shifted to the secret room as the Bigg Boss was only seeing how the political drama shaped and chose one person to nominate that early from the house.

This also means that Farhana is not purely out of the game and could return in the upcoming weeks inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 19: The housemates have already punished Mridul Tiwari

Mridul Tiwari has already been a victim of house game politics, as he was chosen by the teammates as the weak personality for the house, leading to him getting no space in the bed. This first instance already cleared that Bigg Boss is going to witness major upside and towns, and the mid-week eviction of Farhana further solidifies this claim.

Now it remains to be seen how the storm will continue to expand in the upcoming weeks of Bigg Boss.

