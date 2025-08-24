Bigg Boss 19 is just on the horizon, and the viewers can’t hold their excitement. This time, Salman Khan will once again return as the host, adding more anticipation among the viewers. The show is already speculated to have a political theme, making it more thrilling to watch.

However, soon after the show was announced, JioHostar announced a voting between Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha. The winner of this voting trend will become the first contestant for the 19th season of the television reality show.

Fans Ka Faisla 👁️ the decision of Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha , who will enter Bigg Boss’s house and who will return home? Watch #BiggBoss19, from today, at 9 pm only on #JioHotstar and at 10:30 pm on #ColorsTV. pic.twitter.com/dVbR30fBCp — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) August 23, 2025

Who Finally Won The Voting Battle – Mridul Tiwari Or Shehbaz Badesha?

Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere tonight, but before this, rumours are circulating about the winner of the voting between Mridul and Shehbaz. Mridul got a big support from the former Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, who entered the show as a Wildcard but stole everyone’s spotlight with his presence.

This shows that Elvish Yadav has a great fandom on his side, and his support for Mridul seems to be a great sign for him. According to the reports, Mridul Tiwari secured the highest vote and is expected to enter Bigg Boss 19 as the first contestant.

#BiggBoss19 Update Voting #MirdulTiwari won defeating #ShehbaazBadshah in votings Also Politics related task was done for formation of Govt in the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 23, 2025

For those who might be unaware, Mridul is a famous social media influencer with around 4.6 million followers on Instagram and 19 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. This makes him a strong contender for the Bigg Boss house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE MRIDUL (@themridul_)

Bigg Boss 19 House Unveiled: New Rooms, Fresh Twists & Big Changes From Last Season

JioHotstar has already disclosed the Bigg Boss 19 season house. The video featured all the aspects of the 19th season of television drama house and affirmed that there will be a new assembly room. This room allows the participant to raise all the issues concerning the house during the entire season.

Further, the GYM, Kitchen, and other facilities are also shown, but there is a message that every decision will lead to consequences, which hints at upcoming potential twists and turns.

Intezaar khatam 🏠

Bigg Boss House hai taiyyar, ab dekhna hai kya khoob chalegi yahan gharwalon ki sarkaar 👀 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, 24th August se, raat 9 baje sirf #JioHotstar par aur raat 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/pwhH7SnZaU — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) August 22, 2025

