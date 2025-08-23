The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 is knocking at the door. The excitement around the show is already high, and the buzz has doubled with reports that The Undertaker will possibly join the show.
According to The Times of India, wrestling legend The Undertaker is reportedly said to be in talks with the makers of the Salman Khan-hosted reality series. If this rumor turns out to be true, this season could become one of the biggest and most talked-about editions in the history of Bigg Boss.
The Undertaker’s Possible Entry In The Bigg Boss House
According to reports, The Undertaker might step into the Bigg Boss house later this year as a wild card contestant. He is expected to stay inside for about one week to 10 days, which may be short but impactful. Even though he retired from WWE, his name still commands respect across the wrestling world.
Trending
Fans believe that if The Undertaker joins, he could become one of the highest-paid stars to ever appear on Bigg Boss. Earlier, WWE giant The Great Khali made headlines for earning around 50 lakh rupees per week during his stint in Bigg Boss Season 4, per Siasat.
The Undertaker’s global stature means his payment is likely to be much higher. Bigg Boss 19 will start with 15 contestants and three wild card entries will be added later to make the total number of contestants 18.
More About Bigg Boss 19
The buzz is not only about The Undertaker. Recent photos give a glimpse of a grand makeover to the house this year with a unique wooden theme. Contestants will be divided into different groups that function like political parties. Each week, they will have to campaign and vote for their leader, who will then take charge as the house captain.
The house tour revealed a colorful set with massive living areas, wooden-themed bedrooms, and an eye-catching garden. The assembly room has also been designed to match the political theme. From the dining area to the lounge, every corner has been designed to spark both comfort and chaos.
The show will premiere on August 24, 2025 and will first stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm before airing on Colors TV at 10.30 pm. With confirmed contestants, the lineup is already strong. But with rumors of a possible addition of The Undertaker and even Mike Tyson has raised the excitement to a whole new level, even before the first episode airs.
For more Bigg Boss updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!
Must Read: Bigg Boss 19: When & Where To Watch The New Season Of Salman Khan-Hosted Show?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News