The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 is knocking at the door. The excitement around the show is already high, and the buzz has doubled with reports that The Undertaker will possibly join the show.

According to The Times of India, wrestling legend The Undertaker is reportedly said to be in talks with the makers of the Salman Khan-hosted reality series. If this rumor turns out to be true, this season could become one of the biggest and most talked-about editions in the history of Bigg Boss.

The Undertaker’s Possible Entry In The Bigg Boss House

According to reports, The Undertaker might step into the Bigg Boss house later this year as a wild card contestant. He is expected to stay inside for about one week to 10 days, which may be short but impactful. Even though he retired from WWE, his name still commands respect across the wrestling world.