The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss 19 is set to launch with Salman Khan back as the host. Each season of the show comes with a blend of drama, entertainment, and never-ending controversies, and this year will be no exception. The theme for this year is “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” which simply suggests power play and politics within the house. With new contestants joining and new twists in store, Bigg Boss 19 is set to dominate TV and OTT again.

When & Where To Watch Bigg Boss 19?

The grand premiere will take place on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Viewers who love watching on a streaming platform can view the episodes on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST. The show will continue to follow its daily format, giving viewers a complete dose of tasks, fights, laughter, and shocking turns.

For television viewers, the show will be broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST nightly. This timing ensures that even those who miss the online release can catch the same drama just a little later.

More About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss Season 19 is expected to be bigger in scale, with new faces ready to prove themselves and survive the tough environment of the house. According to X user, even Salman Khan is confused this time. The post stated, “Even Salman Khan is confused this time! On the grand stage of Bigg Boss 19, Bhaijaan shocked everyone saying – “Ye wala season mujhe bhi samajh nahi aa raha.”

Even Salman Khan is confused this time! On the grand stage of Bigg Boss 19, Bhaijaan shocked everyone saying – “Ye wala season mujhe bhi samajh nahi aa raha” 😲#SalmanKhan #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/6g7mQjx87E — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) August 22, 2025

Also, the most recent updates from the same X user indicate that some politicians will be featured in Bigg Boss Season 19 Grand Premiere episode. The list of contestations includes Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Zeishan Quadri, and Baseer Ali, among others.

🚨 BREAKING! Few politicians will be part of the #BiggBoss19 Grand Premiere episode. — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) August 22, 2025

But please note that the makers’ official confirmation will come on the grand premiere episode. The buzz around the contestants, the theme, and Salman Khan’s hosting charm combine to make the perfect recipe for another thrilling season. Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold on the Grand Premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19!

