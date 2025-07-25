India’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss, is returning with another season. After 18 successful seasons, the show is back with its much-anticipated 19th season. Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere soon on Colors TV, while its streaming content will be available on JioHotstar. The platform has made the first official announcement of the season and unveiled the show’s new eye design, a striking multicolour symbol that hints at the many shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment it promises to bring.

The iconic eye that is the symbol of the Bigg Boss universe got a new look. This year it has got a bold upgrade, it plunges into a world of colour, attitude, and untamed energy. With this reveal, the show marks its return and teases fans to get ready for another drama-packed season inside the house. Salman Khan returns to hosting responsibilities with Bigg Boss 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Bigg Boss 19 amps up anticipation for a high-voltage new season. With the official announcement, fans are now excited to know the contestants. Allegedly, the show will air in August 2025, and some names have been making noise already. As per reports, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, who won hearts with their on-screen chemistry in Kundali Bhagya, have been approached to join the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Other names floating around are Karan Singh, Gaurav Khanna, Daisy Shah, Bhavika Sharma, Lakshay Chaudhary, Khushi Dubey, and Madalsa Sharma, among others.

Season 19 kicks off a fresh chapter in the Bigg Boss legacy—one that has reshaped non-fiction TV in India. Known for raising the bar with every season, the show continues to captivate audiences across ages and platforms, solidifying its place as a cultural phenomenon with unwavering viewer loyalty and ever-escalating drama and entertainment.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s Salary Drops By 40% Despite A Hefty Paycheck Of 115 Crore+?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News