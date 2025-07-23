Bigg Boss is returning very soon, and Salman Khan will also host it, but there is a twist. There is no solid report on the confirmed names of those who will be participating in Bigg Boss 19, but like the previous seasons, it will also be packed with drama. However, a latest report has shared the rumored salary Khan took home for hosting this upcoming season. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Khan has been hosting reality shows for over a decade. He began hosting in 2010, and the show was in its fourth season. In 2011, he co-hosted the show with Sanjay Dutt. His presence added star power, making it as much about his weekend interactions as it is about the drama inside the house.

Salman Khan’s reported Bigg Payday for Bigg Boss 19

According to a recent report in SCREEN via News 18, Salman Khan is set to take home a hefty paycheck for hosting Bigg Boss 19. Khan will reportedly earn between Rs 120 crores and Rs 150 crores for hosting the show, which will run for 15 weeks. Salman will be hosting it for three months. Thus, he will make around Rs 8-10 crore per weekend.

Comparison with the previous seasons

Salman Khan reportedly earned Rs 250 crore for Season 18 and Rs 200 crore for Season 17, but they were in traditional television formats. It is down by 52-40% from season 18. However, rumors suggest that Bigg Boss 19 will be treated as an extension of the OTT format. Salman Khan, who hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2, reportedly earned Rs 96 crore for that season.

More about the show

According to reports, Bigg Boss’ upcoming season will run for five months. While Salman will host the show for three months, other eminent personalities will host it in the latter months. Some celebrities expected to host the remaining two months are Farha Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor. They have all impressed the audience with their hosting stints. KJo hosted the Bigg Boss OTT season 1.

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 30. It will reportedly stream first on JioCinema and then be broadcast on TV 90 minutes later.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Willow’s Behavior Causes Concern, Nina Seeks Out Drew While Portia Makes A Revelation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News