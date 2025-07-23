The previous episode of General Hospital saw Laura getting disturbing information. On the other hand, Isaiah encouraged Portia to go swinging if she was going down. Sidwell made an announcement while Lucas shared his suspicions about Marco’s disappearance and pointed fingers at Sonny.

And last but not the least, Martin had some news for Tracy. The drama is about to get serious in the coming few days. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime show revolving around residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 23, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Jason being determined. He saw a woman looking exactly like Britt at the airport and has been desperate to know more ever since. He couldn’t confirm if it was actually her but he is more determined than ever to find out if what he saw was actually true,

On the other hand, Dante and Lulu are alarmed. Is this related to Rocco? Or something else instead? When Nina seeks out Drew, what good will it even do? She told Drew that Sasha left town with Daisy because someone was actively stalking the baby girl. Not like this would affect Drew at all.

How will he react? Will he shrug it off? Meanwhile, Portia has a revelation to make. Willow and Drew’s wedding is almost here and nobody wants it to happen. Portia has had enough of Drew’s blackmailing and is taking back her power. She is not going to let him get away with it because of her fear.

Portia thus tells Willow what Drew plans to do against Michael to get the kids back. While any rational person would have been appalled by his evil plan, Willow is shocked at first but later defends it. She claims that Michael did not fight fair which is why they wouldn’t do so either. She’s too far gone.

And her behavior is rightfully causing concern. How far will Willow go to get what she wants? Will she even change her mind when she finds out the full truth about Drew? Elsewhere, Lucas received a note with an address and a key and he went over to the place hoping it was where Marco was trapped.

Will he be able to find him or is this a trap? And then there are, Dante and Sonny have a serious talk. What will the father and son have a chat about? Lastly, ADA Turner questions Sidwell. Will this lead to some big answers?

