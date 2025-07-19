The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason being thrown when he thought he saw someone like Britt at the airport. Portia was determined about giving Drew a lesson. Dante was surprised by what he saw and then there was Anna who questioned Carly about Vaughn. Willow issued a plea.

From alarming findings and big revelations to reunions and invitations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles people.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Carly and Brennan discussing the future. Is there romance about to touch stormy waters? Dante gives Anna food for thought while Jason gets nostalgic. Is this due to Britt? Vaughn has a stern warning for Josslyn, while Brook Lynn is in for a surprise. What is it?

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

When Laura gets disturbing information, is it related to Rocco and Lulu or something else? Isaiah encourages Portia. Will she take the support and do what she has wanted to do for a while? Sidwell has an announcement. Lucas shares his suspicions while Martin has some news for Tracy.

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Jason is determined. Is he going to figure out if that was Britt he saw at the airport? Dante and Lulu are alarmed. Is it because of Rocco? Nina seeks out Drew. What will she do to make him stay away from Willow? Portia makes a revelation. Willow’s behavior causes concern. Will she ever stop?

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Elizabeth reunites with Obrecht. How will this catch-up go? Nina wants to take action, but will she be able to? Willow and Scout have a heart-to-heart. Alexis has a talk with Drew. And last but not least, Trina holds her ground.

Friday, July 25, 2025

The final episode of the week features Willow and Drew’s wedding day, and it is filled with drama. Will Nina be able to stop her daughter from tying the knot to him? Carly and Lucas have it out while Michael confides in Kristina. Ava is left rattled, but by what? Lucy issues an invitation. Who is it for?

