The previous episode of General Hospital witnessed Nina having to face the consequences of her actions. Meanwhile, Dante and Lulu clashed once again. Anna successfully hit the nail on the head while Sonny was asked to make a sacrifice. And last but not least, Josslyn just sprang into action.

With lies, secrets, plans, and plotting happening in every corner of the town, avid viewers are in for a major ride these coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 18, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jason being thrown. At the airport, Jason gets the surprise of his life. He takes a quick plane ride with Sasha and Daisy to ensure they land safely and reach Robert’s place. When he goes to the airport to fly back home, he is left shocked and confused.

He thinks he saw a woman who looked just like Britt Westbourne. Is he right in his guess, or was it someone who simply resembled her? Will Jason try to follow the woman and dig deeper to find out if he was right? Is Britt still alive? On the other hand, Portia is determined. She has had quite enough.

Portia is sick of being threatened and blackmailed by Drew. She is angry and wants revenge. She vents to her husband, Curtis, and tells him that it is time to reclaim her power and do what she should have done long ago. Is she going to be smart about this? Will she turn out on top or fail badly?

Meanwhile, Dante is surprised by what he sees. He is digging into some key surveillance footage when he is left shocked. Who is he keeping an eye on? Is he trying to bust someone? Is it Vaughn? Or someone else? Will Dante be successful in his mission? Elsewhere, Anna questions Carly.

Anna has been laser-focused on finding out more about Vaughn. She first probed into his past and is now doing some questioning. He is Josslyn’s boyfriend, and Carly is Josslyn’s mother. Is that why Anna is asking her questions? Will she get some information from Carly that will help her?

Anna is suspicious of him and feels he is connected to the WSB. Well, he is, and so is Josslyn, who was recruited by Brennan himself. And that’s something neither Anna nor Carly knows about. And then there’s Willow, who issues a plea. What is this about? Is she talking to Drew or the judge?

And lastly, Liesl is back in town. She reunites with Nina, and the two catch up on the mess in their lives. Will Liesl give her some advice? Stay tuned.

