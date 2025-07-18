Two years after her character Britt Westbourne was killed off on General Hospital, Kelly Thierbaud is back. She left the show in 2023, and thus her role wrapped up as a result. Now, she is back and better than ever. And her character is about to unveil some secrets and cause some major drama.

It hasn’t been revealed if Kelly will play Britt again, who will somehow be revived, or if she’ll play another character. Regardless, it’s a comeback to remember, and fans are excited to see where this goes, with Rocco finding out that Britt was his surrogate mother. Here’s what the actress revealed.

Kelly Thiebaud On Return To General Hospital & Why She Left Soap Opera

During a conversation with TV Insider, Kelly shared how grateful she is that she got the chance to step away from the daytime drama and still find her way back. “I admire the people who’ve been on for 10-plus years and have stayed there, and they’ve really built something with their lives on and off the show. I think that’s really amazing to be able to do that,” she explained.

The soap star felt she was too free-spirited and needed to roam around, do other things once in a while, and have the freedom to embark on whatever came her way. Kelly revealed that multiple signs pushed her back to General Hospital, and things worked out with the producers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Thiebaud (@kelly_thiebaud)

“It felt like there was a lot of unfinished business there. It just felt like this was a really good time, and that this door was being opened to me for a specific reason, and I felt extremely grateful for even the opportunity of them considering bringing me back,” Kelly explained how things aligned.

She also divulged how rusty she felt on her return and how nervous she is to see her first couple of episodes back. But Kelly also missed the hustle and bustle of daytime. “I missed the consistency of acting. I missed getting to be creative and play and do weird and exciting things in storytelling.”

Kelly thanked fans for the support they shared ever since the news of her return came out. “It feels really good, and it’s just more of a confirmation that I’m supposed to be here right now. I’m supposed to be back on the show. There’s a lot of story to be told,” the 42 year old further expressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Thiebaud (@kelly_thiebaud)

She wants to have a really good time on the show and is very excited to be back. “Because to have a job like this, where you can keep stepping in and out of, doesn’t happen all the time. And I feel extremely lucky,” Kelly signed things off. Stay tuned to see her back onscreen in the coming episodes.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Nina Faces Consequences, Dante & Lulu Clash While Anna Hits The Nail On The Head

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News