The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Alex surprising Stephanie. On the other hand, Xander struggled to soothe a fussy Victoria and was left to deal with the aftermath of his fight with Sarah. Gwen told EJ she wants to move into the DiMera mansion. Rafe filled Cat in on EJ’s sordid past.

And last but not the least, Thomas invited Cat to play with him and Chad. The danger and drama has been bubbling for a while. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 17, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving sound Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 17, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Tate confronting Doug. Holly and Ari are nowhere to be seen and Tate is worried. After all, the girls were supposed to meet him before they went on their lake trip. Is that why he is confronting Doug? Tate knows his girlfriend Holly is in danger. But will Doug speak up?

Meanwhile, Holly and Ari fear for their lives. The two are kidnapped and held captive in a building. This is all due to Doug and the two have been caught in this mess because they know him. Will they face consequences of Doug’s debt? How will the girls manage to keep themselves safe now?

On the other hand, Gabi learns Ari never made it to the lake. She is bound to be worried and scared for her daughter. Gabi started wondering when Ari did not give her a call throughout the day. And now she found out that her daughter never made it to the lake. How will she deal with this new mess?

Is she going to contact JJ to help her figure out what happened to Ari and Holly? Elsewhere, Belle and EJ begin jury selection. The trial held to find out if Johnny was the one who shot EJ is set to begin soon. Will the two be able to keep their differences aside and work to ensure a smooth result?

After all, Johnny is EJ’s son and Belle’s nephew. Both of them want to see him be free of these allegations. And lastly, Sophia spins a tale to Amy Choi. What new lies will she cook up now? How long will she be able to keep her act under wraps? What will happen when the truth comes out?

How will Tate react? And how far will Sophia go to keep her acts hidden?

