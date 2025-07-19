Spoiler Alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection Episode 3.

Dexter: Resurrection has now begun accelerating, as its eponymous killer careens between aliases and occupations — masquerading as a doctor, impersonating a cab driver, channeling inner forensic science — all while taking out the trash that meets his code.

Episode 3, “Backseat Driver,” propels the narrative toward Dexter’s pursuit of the city’s newest serial strangler. Simultaneously, Harrison finds himself inching toward collapse, with New York’s authorities circling, while a secondary thread returns to the Sunshine State, reawakening familiar ground.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 3 – Dexter’s Dark Passenger Targets An Amateur Reflection

The third chapter of Dexter: Resurrection restores urgency to Dexter’s nocturnal pursuits. Driving along the ride-hailing company UrCar, he traces Ronald Schmidt, a suspected killer leaving a trail of terror through New York’s boroughs.

Dexter’s schemes are, however, obstructed by the lingering injury sustained earlier. He seeks pain relief not via traditional treatment but through acupuncture, perhaps a sly nod to the unorthodox therapies befitting his underground lifestyle.

After breaking into Schmidt’s apartment, Dexter discovers not just evidence but unmistakable hallmarks linking him to earlier crimes. These trophies also feature multiple stolen licenses in semblance of a lead previously unearthed by Charley (Uma Thurman).

Dexter orchestrates a cunning trap, persuading Schmidt to unknowingly take the passenger seat while Dexter drives. Predictably, the novice of the two serial killers attempts a clumsy chokehold mid-ride, only to be subdued by Dexter. The latter then employs a horse sedative acquired under the false identity of “Patrick Bateman.”

While staging the ritual at Schmidt’s own dwelling, Dexter unearths a new layer — a payment stash and an invitation to a private gathering presumably reserved for like-minded homicidal enthusiasts. After incinerating Schmidt’s remains at a deserted crematorium, Dexter confirms attendance with a surreptitious RSVP.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 3 – Cops Push Harrison Over A Barrel

Harrison’s bond with Elsa appears to hold steady, though shadows encroach as Detective Claudette Wallace intensifies scrutiny over the Hotel Empire killing. The detective’s interrogation repeatedly dismantles Harrison’s version of events, exposing contradictions layered in partial truths and careful omissions.

The NYPD’s finest feign leniency, insinuating a route toward reduced charges should Harrison admit the act was performed in self-defense — a strategic bid to lock in a confession. Yet Elsa’s testimony stabilizes Harrison’s claim, corroborating his extended absence’s reason to be his homelessness, forestalling any formal arrest.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 3 – Charley’s Preparations & Return To Miami’s Old Guard

“Backseat Driver” also solidifies Charley’s role in arranging what appears to be a subterranean serial killer conclave. Her preparations in entertaining the guests hint at deeper power dynamics soon to be disturbing Dexter’s mind.

Back in Florida, a farewell party for Angel Batista sets the stage for returning figures from Miami Metro Homicide, as Vince Masuka and Joey Quinn resurface. Their cameos procure a momentary reprieve, though Batista’s underlying concern remains unresolved. The captain’s reservations are indicative of a larger reckoning, especially after successfully tracing Dexter’s truck to New York.

