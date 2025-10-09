Dexter: Resurrection, the crime drama series starring Michael C. Hall as the titular serial killer, ended with a bang and earned rave reviews from both critics and audiences. It boasts a stellar 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a strong IMDb rating of 9.1/10, making it one of the highest-rated shows in television history.

Since the finale aired on September 5, 2025, fans have been buzzing with speculation about a potential Season 2. In an exciting update, Dexter: Resurrection has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+ (per Variety). With the writers’ room now in session, here are three key predictions for what could be coming next in Michael C. Hall’s acclaimed series.

1. Dexter’s Face-Off With The Dreaded New York Ripper

The New York Ripper was teased repeatedly in Dexter: Resurrection Season 1, though his identity remained shrouded in mystery. Fans had hoped the season finale would reveal a major clue, but since the dreaded killer was not the central focus, his arc is expected to carry over into Season 2.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 might revolve around Dexter’s cat-and-mouse game with possibly his most formidable adversary yet. There has been speculation that Breaking Bad lead Bryan Cranston could portray the New York Ripper. If that happens, audiences are in for explosive chemistry between two masterful performers — Michael C. Hall and Bryan Cranston.

Still thinking about Bryan Cranston possibly being the New York Ripper. I feel like he would be such a good fit. pic.twitter.com/TzC1WyNyx6 — Dark Passenger (@DexterCutsDeep) October 2, 2025

2. Dexter’s Possible Return To Miami & Major Characters’ Comeback

All eight original seasons of Dexter (2006–2013) were primarily set in Miami, Florida. Its sequel, Dexter: New Blood, took place ten years later in the fictional, snowy town of Iron Lake, upstate New York. The latest installment, Dexter: Resurrection, shifted the story to New York City.

It will be intriguing to see Dexter return to the Miami backdrop, even if only briefly. Revisiting his hometown could evoke nostalgia for longtime fans and also bring back major characters such as Vince Masuka (C.S. Lee) and Joey Quinn (Desmond Harrington), both of whom made brief cameos in Resurrection.

Dexter – Season 01 Episode 12 – Frame 226 of 975 pic.twitter.com/KcmJsd1b0y — Every Dexter Frame In Order (@frames_dexter) September 30, 2025

3. Harisson Becomes A Cop & Dexter Resumes His Forensic Analyst Job

Dexter’s son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), potentially becoming a cop, could bring a major shift to the storyline. This plot development would give Dexter an insider ally, possibly providing heads-ups on killers who have somehow escaped justice through the legal system. More importantly, it would add another layer to the complex and volatile father-son dynamic between Dexter and Harrison.

Even more thrilling is the prospect of Dexter returning to work as a forensic analyst for the NYPD, teaming up with Detective Claudette to solve complex cases while secretly pursuing his own brand of justice.

Finally watching the finale of #DexterResurrection and I'm really loving the whole espionage scenes with Dexter and Harrison. Their more honest relationship has been one of the best parts of the season and the last episode really emphasises that fact. pic.twitter.com/SrzugB3uMP — Jay Thomas (@GroundhogJay_) September 5, 2025

More About Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after the events of New Blood. Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan, the vigilante serial killer who lives by his late father’s moral code. After awakening from a coma, Dexter discovers that his son Harrison has already disappeared. Determined to track him down, he heads to New York City, only to find himself pursued by his former colleague Angel Batista (David Zayas) and a relentless NYPD officer.

Dexter: Resurrection – Official Trailer

